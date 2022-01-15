Pier Capital LLC Raises Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Schrödinger worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7,461.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

