Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 73.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

