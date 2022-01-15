Pier Capital LLC Sells 102,942 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 102,942 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Cryoport worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CYRX stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.