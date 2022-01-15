Pier Capital LLC Sells 12,473 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of HQY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -713.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

