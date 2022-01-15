Pier Capital LLC Sells 30,378 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,378 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alector worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

