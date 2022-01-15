Pier Capital LLC Takes $5.89 Million Position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 436,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

