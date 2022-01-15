Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BPIRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Separately, HSBC raised Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

