PirateCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,269.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $435,762.33 and $1,269.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

