PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.98. 1,177,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

