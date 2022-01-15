PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

