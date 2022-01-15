Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,106.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $518,078.18 and $9,106.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005978 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

