Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.