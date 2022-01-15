Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 227.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

FOXF stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

