Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 10.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

