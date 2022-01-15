Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 1,000 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

