Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 1,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kadant worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

