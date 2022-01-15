PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Reaches $1.07 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $394,262.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

