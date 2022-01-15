PRIZM (PZM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $451,723.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001591 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,942,677,053 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

