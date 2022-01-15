Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 164.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.30. 344,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,099. Prudential has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

