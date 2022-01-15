Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

PSA opened at $361.79 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $218.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.41 and a 200-day moving average of $326.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

