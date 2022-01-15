PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

