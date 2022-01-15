Pyrk Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $26,870.66 and approximately $778.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

