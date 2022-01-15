Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.84 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.86 million and approximately $57.84 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

