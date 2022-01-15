Quantis Network Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $17,247.05 and $45.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

