Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.18

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $35,822.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,953.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.38 or 0.07699962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00341913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00908062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.00500107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00261293 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,743,886 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.