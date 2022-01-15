Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.