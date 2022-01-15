Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,369 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.