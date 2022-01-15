Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

