Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

