Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 161,608 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

