Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several analysts have commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

