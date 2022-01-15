RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 4.6% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

