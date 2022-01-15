Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $81.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,792,324 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

