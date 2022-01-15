Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $364.35 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.02 or 0.00069053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,179 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

