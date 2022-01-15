Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,190 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after buying an additional 516,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

