Raymond James & Associates Acquires 40,333 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

