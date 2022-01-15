Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,172 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

