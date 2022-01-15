Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 67,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 159,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

