Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,093 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Masonite International worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $92.76 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

