Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,615 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.63% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI opened at $55.67 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.