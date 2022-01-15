Raymond James & Associates Buys New Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.