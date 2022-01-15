Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

