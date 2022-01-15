Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.