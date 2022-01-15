Raymond James & Associates Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambev were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,245,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,804,000 after buying an additional 362,613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,998,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 308,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

