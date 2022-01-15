Raymond James & Associates Has $2.06 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

NYSE MD opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.