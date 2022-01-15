Raymond James & Associates Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 909,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 199.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exelixis by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 608,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.