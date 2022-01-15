Raymond James & Associates Has $2 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

