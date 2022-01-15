Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,258 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.70% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

