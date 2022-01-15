Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $165.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.21.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

