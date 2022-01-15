Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,152 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.